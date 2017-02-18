Man accused of breaking baby's skull headed to trial

Allen Wayne Keck (Photo: Submitted)

ROMEO, MICH. - A Richmond man facing first-degree child abuse charges has been bound over for trial in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt. Clemens.

The preliminary exam for Allen Wayne Keck culminated Thursday in District Court 42-1 in Romeo. The prelim had started Feb 1.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Keck is being held in the Macomb County jail on a $150,000 cash surety bond.

The charge stems from a March 10, 2016 incident involving his then-3-month-old daughter with a broken femur and broken skull. Keck previously had been imprisoned on second-degree murder charges involving the death of a child.

According to state records, Keck pleaded no contest on April 20, 1994, in Monroe County to a second-degree murder charge stemming from an incident on Dec. 14, 1993.

The Monroe News reported in 1994 that Keck's 3-month-old daughter, Toni Joann Keck, died on Dec. 14, 1993, of blunt force trauma to the stomach. He was 16 at the time but was sentenced as an adult.

He was released from prison on Aug. 8, 2013, and was on parole until Aug. 8, 2015.

An arraignment conference has been scheduled for Feb. 27.

Port Huron Times Herald