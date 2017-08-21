Man arraigned after stealing girlfriend's car, leading police on chase

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Burlington man, 23, was arraigned on several charges after Emmett Township police said he stole his former girlfriend's car and then led police on a pursuit before he was arrested and injured an officer.

Jeffrey Smith was arrested Saturday in Newton Township after police said he stole his girlfriend's car but then ran out of gas. Emmett Township officers were called to Lowell Drive about 4:25 p.m. after the woman said Smith took her car.

She told police one of her children opened the door for him and he came in, made threats and then took the keys to her vehicle and drove away. An Emmett officer responding to the car began a pursuit because police believed he might also have the woman's gun.

She determined he was not armed and police were ending the pursuit when he called her and said he was out of gas. Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies found him walking on 12-Mile Road.

Township police said when he was placed in their patrol car he began damaging the vehicle and broke the finger of an Emmett officer.

He was arraigned Monday in Calhoun County District Court on six counts including auto theft, assault, injuring an officer and damaging police property. Bond was set at $30,000 and a preliminary examination is scheduled Sept. 8.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer