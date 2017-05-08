Man arraigned for deadly shooting on Grandville Avenue

Andy Gonzalez, 22, charged with open murder for deadly shooting Friday, May 5, on Grand Rapids' Southwest Side. An alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Miguel Perez-Garcia, was charged with lying to a peace officer in a violent criminal investigation. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man who got out of jail earlier this year for drug and weapons offenses is back behind bars, charged with a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids that left one man dead and another wounded.

Andy Gonzalez, 22, was arraigned in Grand Rapids District Court on charges of open murder, attempted murder, felony use of a firearm and being a habitual offender.

Judge Jeanine N. Laville denied bond. He will be back in court for a probable cause conference May 16.

He’s accused of gunning down 23-year-old D’Andre Terrell Bullis outside a business on Grandville Avenue near Cordelia Street SW about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Bullis died at the scene. A second man suffered a gunshot to the leg.

More: Police: 3 arrests made in Grand Rapids deadly double shooting

Police say the suspect approached the pair on foot and fired several shots before fleeing. Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Gonzalez and two others were arrested Saturday. An alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Miguel Perez-Garcia, was charged with lying to a peace officer in a violent criminal investigation. He is being held on a $20,000 bond. Perez-Garcia has a lengthy juvenile record that includes arrests for possession of a knife, larceny, meddling and tampering and being a runaway. He was discharged as a ward of the court in March, 2016.

A 26-year-old man connected with the case is being held on a parole detainer. He has prior convictions for conspiracy to assault with intent to rob while armed and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder.

Gonzalez was released from the Kent County Jail on Jan. 18 after serving time for delivery/manufacture of heroin and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arrested by Grand Rapids police in Nov. 2015 on Hall Street west of Ionia Avenue SW. Police recovered heroin, a loaded firearm and the prescription drug alprazolam, court records show.

He was sentenced in Feb. 2016 to five months in the Kent County Jail and placed on probation for three years. A condition of probation required that Gonzalez not be involved in gang-related activities. Gonzalez returned to court last summer for violating probation. He was sent back to jail in July, 2016 and released less than four months ago.

At age 16, Gonzalez was arrested for delivery/manufacture of cocaine following an April, 2011 arrest at Jefferson Avenue at Griggs Street SE. He entered a plea to a reduced charge of possession of cocaine and was made a temporary ward of the court.

A court officer at the time recommended he be placed in a juvenile facility because his parent “is unable to provide proper care and supervision and the juvenile is a threat to himself and the family,’’ court records show.

Gonzalez was discharged as a ward of the court in 2012.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a photo to share? We’d love to share it with everyone! Email your image to weather@wzzm13.com or post it to our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV