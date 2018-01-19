Man arrested after sexually assaulting 85-year-old woman in Grand Rapids

File photo

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police on the west side of Grand Rapids have caught the man they say went into an elderly woman's home and sexually assaulted her.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, near Marsh Ridge Drive and Lake Michigan Drive.

The 85-year-old woman reported a man came through her unlocked door and sexually assaulted her.

Officers were eventually led to a nearby address and found the suspect. He was arrested for home invasion and criminal sexual conduct.

The suspect's name will not be released until he is arraigned.

