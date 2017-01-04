Man charged for 2015 murder of Muskegon-area pregnant woman

Christopher Howard (Photo: Provided)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Authorities in Muskegon County say a man has been arrested and is slated to be charged with open murder for the killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

Dominique O'Neal was found dead due to multiple stab wounds inside her Muskegon Township apartment in June 2015 at the time she was 6-months pregnant. Her unborn child did not survive.

An open murder charge has been filed against Christopher Howard, Muskegon County prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Wednesday, Jan. 4. Howard was 17 at the time of the murder.

He is expected to be arraigned sometime Thursday.

