Man arrested for his sixth charge of operating under the influence

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Van Buren police were dispatched to the 5100 block of 30th St. in Almena Township because of a report that someone was sleeping inside a car.

When police got to the location, the 54-year-old man had moved from the car and was found sleeping in a lawn chair. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs and he could not stand up.

Before the man parked his car at this property, he had hit a tree up the road and caused damage to the vehicle.

The driver was found under the influence of meth and prescription medication, and he was arrested for operating under the influence of drugs. He was also in possession of a 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine.

This was his sixth charge for operating under the influence, and he was out on parole.

If the public has any information that can assist the Sheriff’s Office in this case they are encouraged to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

