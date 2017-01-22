Man arrested in Lansing-area double homicide

Meridian Township police investigate a double homicide in the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo: Brian M. Wells)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A man has been arrested in the deaths of two people at a home near Lansing.

Meridian Township police say the arrest was made Saturday night, hours after officers discovered the bodies of 48-year-old Jeff Ballor and 46-year-old Kristin Pangman. Their deaths are considered homicides.

►Related: Lansing-area police investigating double homicide

The suspect's name and other details weren't released Sunday. Police say the man will be in court Tuesday.

Neighbors are reacting to the news. Melissa Osborn is shocked, saying "you just don't really expect something like that to happen."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.