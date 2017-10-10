Man attempted to rob a store in Portage, but couldn't open cash register

(Photo: Portage Department of Public Safety)

PORTAGE, MICH. - A man entered the DNS Liquor Beer Wine on Shaver Road in Portage with what appeared to be a hand gun on Tuesday night, Oct. 10.

He jumped over the counter and tried opening the cash register. He was unable to get it open. The store clerk sought safety and the suspect fled the area a short time later.

No one was injured.

The Portage Department of Public Safety described the suspect as a white male.

The Portage Dept. of Public Safety is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

