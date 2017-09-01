Man charged in arson fire that killed 13 horses near Lowell

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man under investigation for an arson fire that killed 13 horses has been formally charged with setting the April 8th blaze in Lowell Township.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office today issued a warrant charging 20-year-old Payton Mellema with third-degree arson and killing/torturing animals. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Mellema is already awaiting trial in Kent County Circuit Court for cutting off an electronic tether he was ordered to wear within days of the early April fire.

Mellema was a suspect in the fire on Timpson Avenue SE when Kent County Circuit Court Judge Donald A. Johnston ordered that he be outfitted with the tether as an amendment to his probation. The judge in November placed Mellema on probation for 2½ years for a home invasion conviction.

Mellema wore the tether for 18 days before cutting it off on April 30. He was locked up in the Kent County Jail the next day. He was arraigned via a video link-up between 63rd District Court and the Kent County Jail for tampering with an electronic monitoring device, a two-year felony.

►Related: Suspect in Lowell horse barn fire called a public safety risk, jailed for probation violation

►Related: 13 therapy horses killed in barn fire, criminal investigation underway

A Kent County judge in May set Mellema’s bond at $200,000, noting Mellema’s criminal history, a personal protection order taken out against him in April and Mellema’s mental health.

Mellema was fitted with an electronic ankle tether on April 12, but it was causing him discomfort, defense attorney Jeffrey Crampton said earlier.

Mellema was sentenced to probation for a July, 2016 break-in at a neighbor’s home in which a .22 caliber firearm was taken.

The neighbor in that case got a personal protection order against Mellema shortly after the break-in. “It is believed he has been in my home on numerous occasions,’’ the woman wrote.

Kathryn A. Welton, owner of The Barn for Equine Learning, obtained a personal protection order against Mellema less than a week after the horse barn fire. Mellema lives next door to the facility.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV