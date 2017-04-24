Man charged in Grand Rapids homicide

Derin Stephens-Roy

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The man police say shot and killed another man last week in Grand Rapids is now charged with open murder.

54-year-old Barry Cooper's body was found on the ground Wednesday, April 19, near Front Avenue and Lettellier Street.

Police say the death was the result of a gunshot wound.

Today, 24-year-old Derin Stephens-Roy was charged in the case.

A motive is not known at this time. The case remains under investigation.

