Man charged in plow death loses bid to have bond reduced

Austin Hill appears in Wyoming District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Photo: John Hogan)

WYOMING, MICH. - A Wyoming plow truck driver accused of striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene will remain locked after a judge on Wednesday, Jan. 25 refused to lower the $1 million bond set for 21-year-old Austin Joseph Hill.

Hill is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death. Police say he was driving a pickup truck equipped with a V-plow when he struck 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford as she walked along 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue SW.

Wednesday’s probable cause hearing in Wyoming District Court was adjourned until early February to give both sides more time to prepare.

Defense attorney Steven Haehnel asked that bond be reduced to $10,000 – 10 percent.

“Last time we were here for arraignment I believe the court indicated there was some evidence the defendant wanted to flee in this case,’’ Haehnel said. “So far, everything that has been handed to us, there is absolutely nothing to indicate he was going to flee.’’

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Boer objected to the bond reduction.

“Your honor, we’d oppose any bond reduction given his prior record, his history of driving offenses and the nature of the offense and the magnitude of the result here. We’d ask that it remain as set.’’

Wyoming District Court Judge Pablo Cortes kept the bond unchanged, citing information that only recently came to light.

“Given what we believe thus far, I’m not comfortable reducing it,’’ Cortes said.

Hill will be back in court next month to hear evidence against him. As he left the courtroom Wednesday, family members called out “love you, Austin.’’

“Love you too,’’ a tearful Hill said as he walked out, briefly stumbling.

The accident occurred about 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 10. Wyoming Police caught up with Hill two days later; he was arrested at a Wyoming apartment complex about 1-½ miles from the crash site based on tips phoned in by the public.

Failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death is a 15-year felony, but the penalty can be doubled because of prior felony convictions.

Hill has a criminal record dating back to his teen years. He’s been arrested for growing marijuana, possessing cocaine, driving with expired plates and maintaining a drug house.

He was discharged from probation last June on a marijuana conviction.

