Man charged with killing and dismembering body heading to trial

Mug shot of 29-year-old Anthony Shawn Blamer, Jr. (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Fremont man charged in the death and dismemberment of D'Anthony Keenan is heading to trial on open murder charges.

Anthony Blamer waived his preliminary hearing in Muskegon County Circuit Court Thursday September 28, 2017. Police say Blamer killed Keenan on August 4 at a North Muskegon car wash.

Investigators say the two got into a fight about money and Blamer shot and robbed Keenan. He then used a chainsaw to remove Keenan's head and hands. Keenan's body parts were found in Newagyo and Oceana counties.

Blamer is also charged with armed robbery and other crimes related to Keenan's death.

