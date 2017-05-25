Man charged with open murder after shooting death of stepfather

A judge charged 27-year-old Tyler Smith with open murder, and a gun charge on Thursday, May 25. (Photo: Provided)

ALLEGAN, MICH. - An Allegan County man appeared in court this afternoon, on charges he shot and killed his stepfather.

A judge charged 27-year-old Tyler Smith with open murder, and a gun charge on Thursday, May 25. He is being held without bond.

58-year-old Robert Hill was shot Wednesday, May 24, inside his home just off Blue Star Highway, between Saugatuck and South Haven.

Investigators say Smith surrendered to police as soon as they got to the home.

Detectives are not yet saying what led up to the shooting.

