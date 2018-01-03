Man confessed to murdering neighbor while she was snow blowing

Wendell Popejoy

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Wendell Popejoy, the man suspected of killing his neighbor last week, confessed to her murder in an interview with police.

Shelia Bonge was reported missing by family on Dec. 27. Authorities found her body in a wooded area behind Popejoy's home the next day.

According to court documents, Popejoy confessed to shooting Bonge in the back of the head.

He told authorities that he saw her snow blowing outside his home on Dec. 26, when he decided to shoot her.

He was arraigned via video on one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Little information is known about the relationship between Bonge and Popejoy, but Bonge's friend Guy McDonnell confirmed Bonge had ongoing disputes with a couple of her neighbors.

Court documents show a neighbor, not Wendell Popejoy, requested a Personal Protection Order against Bonge and her fiance. But, the PPO was not granted. A suit indicates the disagreement was regarding Bonge's use of an easement. While that case appears to be ongoing, there were no cases between Popejoy and Bonge.

Last week, Ottawa County authorities confirmed they responded to this area at least five times before.

