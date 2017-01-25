Man executed in front of Detroit school after dropping son off

THINKSTOCK

Detroit police are investigating the shooting death of a father who was executed in front of his son's school in southwest Detroit this morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 7:50 a.m. outside Mark Twain Elementary on Visger Street, just after the child was dropped off at school. The boy did not witness the shooting, which happened after the child exited the vehicle and went into the school. The victim was shot in the head.

According to police, a suspect was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the car that the victim and his child were in. The suspect exited the vehicle -- a black Nissan -- and fled the scene after the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, in his 20s and about 180 pounds.

"It’s very disturbing," Detroit Police Chief Craig said at a news conference outside the school this morning. "We are going to do everything we can. We’re confident that we’re going to bring some closure to this."

Craig did not elaborate on a possible motive, but said police have a couple of witnesses. He said the child has a brother in the military.

