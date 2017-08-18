Man faces prison for tampering with railroad signals

(Photo: Photo Provided/Battle Creek Enquirer)

CALHOUN COUNTY, MICH. - Jeffrey Taylor is charged with two counts of impairing a railroad signal system.

The 53-year-old is a former employee of Canadian National Railway, and he is accused of cutting signal wires at rail crossings in Calhoun County.

The federal offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Taylor is facing charges for cutting signal wires in January and June in Battle Creek.

He faces a similar charge in Calhoun County, but this case will be dismissed now that he's been indicted in federal court.

