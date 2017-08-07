Man found dead in Newaygo County woods; homicide investigation underway

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the woods in Newaygo County.

Deputies were called to an area within Crystal Trails between 20th and 28th Streets just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was already dead when deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help from those who may have trail cameras in the area. They're interested in footage recorded between Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Also being sought is a white 2007 Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows and a Michigan plate that reads, "HAYMER3."

If you have any information, please call the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at 231-689-5288 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

