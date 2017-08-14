WZZM
Close

Man found dead under unusual circumstances in Isabella County

Rose White , WZZM 10:32 AM. EDT August 14, 2017

UNION TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 45-year-old man was found dead by Isabella County Sheriff deputies on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call about a man lying beside his vehicle on Aug. 13. The man had been dead for several hours and a hand gun was found near his body.

A Michigan State Police forensic mobile unit was called in to process it as a possible crime scene, but the cause of death is still being investigated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories