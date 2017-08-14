Man found dead under unusual circumstances in Isabella County

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

UNION TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 45-year-old man was found dead by Isabella County Sheriff deputies on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call about a man lying beside his vehicle on Aug. 13. The man had been dead for several hours and a hand gun was found near his body.

A Michigan State Police forensic mobile unit was called in to process it as a possible crime scene, but the cause of death is still being investigated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

