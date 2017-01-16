Man found stabbed in McDonald's parking lot

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS - Grand Rapids Police are looking for suspects in the stabbing of a man on 28th Street. A 60 year old man was found with three to four stab wounds in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the 400 block of 28th Street.

The stabbing happened about 8:15 Monday night. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Police brought in K-9's to track the suspects, but they were not able to find anyone.

Police think they are looking for two suspects, possibly men in their late teens to early twenties.

Grand Rapids Police don't think there are any witnesses to the stabbing itself, but a witness found the victim in the parking lot.

(© 2017 WZZM)