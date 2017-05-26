Man hit on head with pipe during assault

Mason County Sheriff's Department vehicle (Photo: WZZM)

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A man was airlifted to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital by AeroMed after reportedly being struck in the head by a metal pipe.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said he victim was hit by another person just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of North Amber Road Thursday, May 25.

The incident is considered a felonious assault, the sheriff said. However, no arrests have been made.

“Two subjects were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS after a report of a subject ramming cars at a residence with his vehicle,” Cole said. “During the incident, which involved four subjects, a subject was allegedly struck in the head with a metal pipe and another was struck in the hand with a metal pipe. Both were taken to the hospital, and the subject with the head injury was flown to a Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital by Aero Med.”

The case remains under investigation.

