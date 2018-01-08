Man in custody after fatally stabbing his mother, attacking two others

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

DETROIT - Detroit police have apprehended a 25-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death Sunday afternoon, before stealing her car, crashing it, and then attacking two other men.

Speaking with the Detroit News, Detroit police Officer Dan Donakowski explained that a 42-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Sunday while at her residence on the 12000 block of Hayden on Detroit's west side. The incident occurred between 3:45 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

Following the incident, the woman's son, who is believed to be the culprit, allegedly fled the scene by stealing the woman's 2007 Dodge Charger.

Donakowski told the Detroit News that the son was subsequently involved in an alleged hit-and-run on the east side around Dickerson and Wilshire. It was near here that he allegedly ended up attacking two men by the scene.

One victim, a 46-year-old man, was stabbed four times in the back and once in the face. He is in critical condition. The other victim was stabbed in the hand and is in temporary serious condition.

It was unclear whether the suspect knew either of the male victims, according to the Detroit News who noted that "a canine unit tracked the 25-year-old to an abandoned house on Promenade, where he was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday."

© 2018 Detroit Free Press