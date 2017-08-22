Man jailed after running boat into break wall

Scott Gumieny

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon County prosecutor is reviewing an incident involving a boat that crashed into the north break wall in the Muskegon Channel over the weekend.

Jail records show 30-year-old Scott Gumieny was booked in the jail on Sunday, Aug. 20, for operating under the influence.

Authorities say he was driving the boat around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he hit the break wall.

TowBoat U.S. Muskegon & Grand Haven posted the following video of the boat being removed.

In all, four people were on board when the crash happened. No one was hurt.

