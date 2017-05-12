Man pushed, strangled grandson for putting on the wrong shoes, police say

Terry Archie (Photo: Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A Rock Hill man was arrested Thursday after police say he pushed his grandson and strangled him after the boy put on the wrong pair of shoes before school.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Highland Street after a report that a child was assaulted.

When police arrived at the home, 65-year-old Terry Archie told police that he did push the child after he put on the wrong shoes. Archie said that his grandson going to school is a constant problem, police say. When asked why he pushed the child, Archie told officers that the child “took a fighting stance.”

The child’s mother told police that her father struck her son and put his hands around his throat, strangling him. The woman alleged that Archie was holding the child down on his bed by the neck. Police say the victim told police the same story, and that he knew his grandfather was strangling him by the “noises he was making.”

Police say the child told police his grandfather said, “What you gonna (sic) now” during the incident.

Archie was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

