Man sentenced to jail, probation for deadly crash in Kentwood

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man police say had marijuana in his system during a March crash that killed a Caledonia woman and injured her husband was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 17, to a year in jail for an accident his attorney called “a tragedy all the way around.’’

An emotional Dillon Michael Clapp apologized to the victim’s family, saying he prays for them daily.

The March 4, 2016, crash killed 64-year-old Jeri Lynn Hoek and critically injured her husband, 63-year-old Douglas Jack Hoek.

The accident happened about 10:25 p.m. at East Paris Avenue and 60th Street SE in Kentwood. Clapp faced five charges, including operating under the influence causing death and operating under the influence causing serious injury.

He pleaded no contest in November to reckless driving causing death, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges.

A family member described Jeri Hoek as a “true servant of the Lord’’ who volunteered at church and school functions.

“I know how hard it is to lose someone,’’ Clapp, 26, of Kentwood, told Kent County Circuit Court Judge George J. Quist. “If I lost my mom, I wouldn’t know what to do.’’

Quist ordered that Clapp spend five years on probation, with the first year to be served at the Kent County Jail.

Although Clapp had marijuana in his system, the judge noted that there is no evidence he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

