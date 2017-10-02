Man shot by police enters plea in Meijer carjacking and assault

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man shot by police days after a stabbing and attempted carjacking outside a Meijer store in Walker pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 2 to four criminal charges.

Victor Aldofo Gonzalez pleaded guilty to carjacking, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and being a habitual felony offender.

The most serious offense, carjacking, is a potential life offense. In exchange for his guilty pleas, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will recommend a minimum term of between 15 and 23 years in prison.

Gonzalez, who is being held in the Kent County Jail, will return to Kent County Circuit Court for sentencing on Oct. 26.

Gonzalez, 21, was identified as a suspect in a March 9 carjacking attempt and stabbing outside the Meijer store at 2425 Alpine Avenue NW. Grand Rapids police caught up with him two days later. He was shot in an alley behind a building on Bridge Street just west of Seward Avenue NW.

Gonzalez was paroled last November after serving time for attacking a man who refused to buy him alcohol, court records show. He had been living most recently on Fourth Street NW, not far from where he was shot.

He was sentenced to prison for attacking a man with a serrated knife on Bridge Street NW in Nov. 2013. The victim said he was attacked after refusing to buy Gonzalez alcohol, court records show.

"The fact that he was willing to attack me with a weapon for refusing to buy him alcohol is mind-numbing and terrifying,'' the victim wrote the sentencing judge. "People like that should not be roaming the streets.''

Gonzalez, who at the time admitted to using crack cocaine, powder cocaine, Oxycontin and marijuana, was sentenced in Feb. 2014 to between 1½ and five years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and 1½ to four years for felonious assault. The sentences ran concurrent.

He was discharged on parole on Nov. 1, 2016; his parole supervision extends through February 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV