Man shot multiple times in Battle Creek, suspects still at large

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - The Battle Creek City Police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, police responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 Block of Riverside Drive.

A male, in his thirties, was shot multiple times. Police say that his condition is serious -- he was transported by Life Care for medical treatment.

According to police, there are possibly two suspects involved in this shooting that they are still searching for. Reports say that a newer black sedan is also involved.

Police do not know what type of conflict caused this incident. The case has been turned over to the Battle Creek City Police Detectives for further investigation.

If anyone has any additional information, contact the Calhoun Central Dispatch Authority at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

