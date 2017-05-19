Man shows up at hospital after being shot in bed

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man arrived at the hospital this morning after being shot in bed, according to police.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was called to the area of Canton Street and Division Avenue just before 1 a.m., Friday, May 19, on a report of shots fired.

Around 10 minutes later, the victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. His injury is said to be non-life threatening.

Police say the shot came from outside the home.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

