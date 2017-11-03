Man stabbed in domestic assault in Cedar Springs

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - A man in Cedar Springs was stabbed in a domestic assault on Friday morning, Nov. 3, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Sarah Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a stab wound in his upper torso.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Butterworth Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police are still investigating, and there is no word on whether anyone has been arrested.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV