Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Berrien County shooting

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

BENTON HARBOR, MICH. - One man is under arrest and another is in the hospital after he was shot in the head in Benton Harbor late Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of McAlister Street.

Once on scene, BHDPS officers found the victim had been shot in the head. He was taken to Lakeland Hospital where he is being treated for life threatening injuries.

An investigation into this crime led to the arrest of Lamarcus Crayton on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Crayton was arrested and lodged in the Berrien County Jail and was arraigned for the charges of assault with intent to murder, home invasion, possession of firearm by a felon and weapons felony firearms charges.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)