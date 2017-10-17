(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids man, upset he didn’t get a job because of his criminal history, is being held on a $1 million bond after police say he threatened to kill employees at a Cascade Township business “just like they did in Vegas.’’

David Robert Seastrom, 36, is charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism. He has a probable cause hearing set for Wednesday, Oct. 18 in 63rd District Court on the felony charge, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He’s accused of making threats against workers at Teleperformance, a call center operator with locations in 19 states, including Michigan.

Seastrom applied for a job at the Cascade Township facility, located at 2680 Horizon Drive SE, but was denied work because of his criminal history, including a dangerous weapons conviction, court records show.

Seastrom contacted the business on three separate occasions, beginning on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. “He had left a message at that point of his displeasure of not receiving the job at the business,’’ a Kent County detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

He left a message the following morning “voicing his displeasure again of not getting the job and during this he stated in a voice threatening something to the words of ‘I will . . . kill you as you all walk out of work, just like they did in Vegas.’’

The Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip left 58 people dead and hundreds more wounded. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, fired from his high-rise suite for several minutes before killing himself.

Seastrom ended his message by saying ‘‘you don’t even know who you’re messing with,’’ court records show.

Investigators identified Seastrom by his phone number. Employees also recognized his voice, court records show.

In addition to making a false report or threat of terrorism, Seastrom is charged with being a habitual felony offender for prior convictions in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Seastrom has an “assaultive criminal history’’ involving law enforcement officers dating back to 2011, court records show.

He has a Nov. 2011 conviction for attempted resisting/obstructing a police officer stemming from an incident at Grand Valley State University. In Sept. 2012, he was convicted of assaulting a corrections officer at the Ottawa County Jail.

He was discharged from probation two years ago for a felonious assault conviction involving a Kent County sheriff’s deputy.

Deputies responded to a home in Byron Township in Feb. 2013 to investigate a disorderly person complaint involving Seastrom, court records show.

When deputies arrived, Seastrom, armed with a small pocketknife, approached the officers with the blade extended while screaming “shoot me,’’ court records show.

Seastrom was shot with a Taser as he continued to advance. He threw the knife at deputies and was arrested, court records show.

He pleaded no contest to felonious assault and was placed on probation for three years. He was jailed on two occasions for violating terms of probation.

