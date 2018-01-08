Man to be sentenced for trafficking child pornography in Grand Rapids

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man investigators say amassed a collection of child pornography at his Grand Rapids home is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

David Allan Roop was convicted on five felony charges, including child sexually abusive commercial activity, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He will be sentenced in front of Kent County Circuit Court Judge Donald A. Johnston.

Roop, 61, was the subject of a 2016 investigation by the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is comprised of state and federal law enforcement officers. The unit targets offenders who use the Internet, online communications and computer technology to sexually exploit children.

“There was quite a bit of child porn on his computer,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “He looked at it and then downloaded to share, to keep it.’’

Becker says state and federal prosecutors have seen a proliferation of computer crimes involving child pornography. His office has an assistant prosecutor that works with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on local cases.

“We’re trying to have a much more closer working relationship, given the explosion of computer crimes and computer Internet crimes against children,’’ Becker said. “We thought that would be a beneficial program to really help protect the kids in Kent County.’’

