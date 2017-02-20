Man to stand trial for shooting that injured Davenport University freshman

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

CALEDONIA, MICH. (WZZM) - A Lansing man who police say opened fire at Davenport University, injuring a student who was sleeping in a dorm room, has been ordered to stand trial on multiple charges stemming from the October incident.

Paul Christopher Howard, 24, appeared in 63rd District Court Monday, Feb. 20 on four charges, including discharging a firearm in or at a building, causing injury.

Howard and several others entered the dorm room of a football player. Police say Howard pulled a .380 caliber handgun from his coat, pointed it at the student and made statements such as “I could kill you’’ before firing several rounds at a door.

Howard “continued to shoot a round to both the right and left side. . .only shooting the rounds in the doors directly behind,’’ court records show. “After shooting five rounds, Paul Howard and other unknown individuals fled the dorm room and eventually fled the university campus.’’

Moments later, Braden Schrotenboer emerged from his bedroom, suffering a gunshot to his hand. He was sleeping in a bottom bunk when the bullet struck him, police said. The Davenport freshman played football at Zeeland East High School.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department identified Howard as a suspect within days of the shooting and a warrant was issued charging him with four offenses.

He was arrested in Lansing on Jan. 26. During today’s preliminary hearing, two additional charges were added: felonious assault and felony possession of a firearm.

Howard, who has prior felony convictions in Ingham County, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

(© 2017 WZZM)