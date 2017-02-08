Man to stand trial in deadly alcohol-involved crash just before Christmas

James Michael Williams ordered to stand trial for drunken driving causing death. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Plainfield Township man facing trial for a deadly December accident is now being sued by the victim’s family, who claim his negligent, alcohol-fueled driving left a 63-year-old grandmother with “terrible and horrible injuries’’ that led to her death three days before Christmas.

James Michael Williams, 50, was driving on a revoked license when he ran a red light on Dec. 22, colliding with a car driven by Judith Lynn Besemer, court and state records show. Besemer was Christmas shopping at the time; she died at an area hospital.

Police say Williams’ blood alcohol level was .23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

Williams appeared in 63rd District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for a preliminary examination to hear evidence against him. He waived the hearing, sending the case to trial in Kent County Circuit Court. He remains free on bond.

Court records indicate that Williams was driving a 2008 Cadillac east on Knapp Street NE when he ran a red light, striking Besemer’s car, which was northbound on East Beltline Avenue.

The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection near Knapp’s Corner shopping center, about three miles from Besemer’s home. Williams appeared to be intoxicated and told police he had been drinking alcohol, court records show. He failed sobriety evaluations at the scene. Breath tests conducted at the Kent County Jail showed he had a blood alcohol level of .22 percent on one test and .23 percent on a second test, court records show.

His driver’s license was revoked in July, 2016 after he failed to attend a driver’s assessment hearing. The Michigan Secretary of State’s office says Williams was in violation of a restricted license when he was involved in a traffic accident in March, 2016. His license was first revoked in 1995, state records show.

A warrant was authorized Jan. 17 charging him with OUIL causing death; a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Less than two weeks after he was charged, Besemer’s family filed a negligence lawsuit against Williams in Kent County Circuit Court. Also named as a defendant is the owner of the vehicle Williams was driving at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit, filed by Fieger Law of Southfield, accuses Williams of driving his vehicle “recklessly and in willful or wanton disregard.’’ It alleges he was intoxicated and speeding when he drove through the intersection, striking Besemer’s 2000 Honda CR-V.

Because of his negligence, Besemer “suffered terrible and horrible injuries, including, but not limited to, fright and shock, horror, conscious pain and suffering and death.’’

The lawsuit seeks more than $25,000 in damages. The case has been assigned to Kent County Circuit Court Judge George Jay Quist.

Besemer, who graduated from Ferris State University, worked for Metropolitan Hospital, according to her obituary. She is survived by her children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

