Man tries to rob Taco Bell, gets away with nothing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Maybe he was just trying to live más?
Grand Rapids police are looking for a man they say tried to rob the Taco Bell on Leonard Street NW this morning.
The man displayed a handgun in his clothing and demanded cash from an employee around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 3.
The employee told the suspect he pressed a button that calls police and he took off on a bicycle without getting any cash.
Police tell WZZM they know who the suspect is and are looking for him now.
