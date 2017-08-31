Man twice deported, found guilty of strangling woman to death

Raul Perez appears Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Wyoming District Court for a preliminary hearing on murder charge. (Photo: John Hogan, WZZM)

KENTWOOD, MICH - A Kent County jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder for killing a woman he considered his girlfriend.

Raul Perez was charged with strangling the 31-year-old victim inside his apartment on 44th Street, east of Burlingame Ave. last October.

Police found her naked body on the bathroom floor. Perez told investigators he killed Karla Magana, because he thought she was leaving him for another man.

Perez had been deported to Mexico, twice before to the murder. He faces mandatory life in prison when he returns to court for sentencing in late September.

