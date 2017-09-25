Man uses stolen credit cards at Wal-Mart in Comstock Park

Suspect walking in and out of the Wal-Mart in Comstock Park after using stolen credit cards. (Photo: Provided)

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - On Friday, Sept. 22, Allegan County deputies responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the 600 block of 133rd Avenue in Wayland Township.

According to a Facebook post by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office, among the items stolen were credit cards -- which where later used at the Wal-Mart in Comstock Park.

The sheriff's office released some photos pulled from the security footage at the Wal-Mart of the suspect and the vehicle he drove. Authorities are sharing it with the public in hopes that this suspect will be found.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lytle at 269-673-0439 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV