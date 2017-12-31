Man wanted for stealing from store employee's purse

Can you ID this man Caught In the Act? (Photo: Courtesy of Silent Observer / Facebook)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Authorities are looking to the public for help in identify a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 in personal property from a store employee.

Back in October, the man photographed, committed two different larcenies on two consecutive days according to a Facebook post by Silent Observer. The larcenies happened at a large retailer in Cedar Springs in the earlier morning hours.

The suspect stole phones and electronics from a store employee's purse and also stole a bike from the store -- all valued at more than $1,000.

Silent Observer is offering a cash reward for any positive tips, call 616-774-2345 or contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

