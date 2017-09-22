Man who fled police faces multiple charges

ALPINE TWP., MICH. - On Sept. 21, a victim reported to the Kent County Sheriff's Department that she was held against her will and physically and sexually assaulted by someone she knew, named Thomas Soisson.

When police tried talking to the 27-year-old suspect, he fled on foot. Police searched the area extensively, and a warning was issued to residents of the area that he was armed and dangerous.

They eventually found and arrested him near Alpine Ave. and 3 Mile Road.

Soisson has been charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, resisting and obstructing a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon and being a habitual felony offender.

He is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

