Man who killed roommate competent to stand trial

Wellington Cortorreal (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A judge today ruled a man charged in Grand Rapids' first murder of 2017 is competent to stand trial.

Wellington Cortorreal, 42, is charged with open murder in the stabbing death of his roommate, 60-year-old Isaac Miguel. It happened March 10, 2017 at the Walnut Grove Apartment Complex on Sheffield Street SW in Grand Rapids.

When police arrived, they found Cortorreal with a knife in his hand.

He was found incompetent to stand trial back in May. A forensic report said Cortorreal suffered from "auditory hallucinations."

In court Tuesday, Nov. 7, Cortorreal's attorney asked for a criminal responsibility evaluation now that he has been found competent.

Cortorreal remains in the Kent County Jail. He will be back in Grand Rapids District Court, Nov. 30, on the open murder charge.

