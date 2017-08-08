Man who shot 13 year old while squirrel hunting charged with involuntary manslaughter

OCEANA COUNTY, MICH. - A 62-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of 13-year-old Billy Gort, of Wyoming.

Roger Hoeker shot Gort in the head while on a squirrel hunting trip back on Feb. 18, 2017.

The two, along with another teen, were all on a hunting trip as part of a youth outreach program called Christianity Outdoors. Hoeker was also a Michigan hunter safety instructor.

Gort and his friend were both wearing orange hunter safety gear at the time that he was shot.

The Michigan State Police in conjunction with investigators from multiple other departments have now concluded their investigation, and Hoeker is being arrested for involuntary manslaughter.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV