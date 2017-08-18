Man who sold heroin in Kentwood convicted

Robert Jenkins (Photo: Hogan, John)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - Robert Jenkins admitted to selling heroin to pay his bills and feed his addiction was convicted.

A federal judge sentenced the 46-year-old to over 15 years in prison.

He was arrested last November following a raid at an apartment complex in Kentwood. Nearly five ounces of heroin was seized. Investigators say he was selling heroin from the apartment near 36th St. and East Paris Avenue.

Jenkins has at least seven prior felony convictions, two of which involve drugs.

