Man wielding knife robs Plainfield McDonald's

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - According to employees of the McDonald's located on Plainfield Avenue, a man with a knife robbed the restaurant this morning.

Workers say a tall black man showing a long knife left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young tells WZZM 13 deputies have tracked the suspect back to the Lazy T Motel, about a mile down the road from McDonald's.

If you have any information, please call the Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616-632-6100.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

