Many questions after decomposed body found in Allegan County

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A decomposed body was found late Tuesday, Oct. 24, in a remote wooded area in Allegan County.

According to Undersheriff Mike Larsen, the body was found in woods west of Swan Creek. Detectives were tipped off about the body around 2 p.m. and went to the location in the rain to find a partially buried body. Authorities did not clear the scene until around 10 p.m.

The body was sent to a lab at Western Michigan University for identification. Investigators believe the body has been buried for "some time" based on the decomposition -- and that it may be a female, based on the limited clothing.

An investigation has been launched -- Larsen says the death is suspicious and that foul play is suspected.

WZZM 13's Nina DeSarro asked Larsen if authorities believe this is connected to the Theresa Lockhart investigation. He said it's too early too tell.

Lockhart's husband Christopher was found dead in his home earlier the same day. She has been missing since May 18.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV