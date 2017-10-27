Marijuana butter case in court again

Todd VanDoorne (left) and Michael Frederick (right).

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - A legal case involving marijuana butter that made its way to the Michigan Supreme Court was argued again today in a Kent County courtroom.

Corrections officers Todd VanDoorne and Michael Frederick were arrested in 2014 and charged with illegal possession of marijuana butter.

The Michigan Supreme Court said rights of the officers were violated when a Kent County drug team conducted pre-dawn searches at their homes.

Judge Dennis Leiber is now being asked to decide whether the consent Frederick and VanDoorne gave allowing the early morning searches was valid.

Leiber heard arguments from both sides. He'll issue a written opinion at a later date.

