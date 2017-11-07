Marine in court regarding 3 counts of criminal sex conduct with girls under 13

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids Marine and former Toys for Tots representative appeared in court on Tuesday, Nov. 7, regarding the three criminal sexual conduct charges brought against him just last week.

James Mackenzie, who appeared in court wearing his Marine uniform, is accused of three counts of second degree CSC with girls under the age of 13.

Mackenzie changed defense attorney's during the probably cause hearing.

►More: Prosecutor: Marine, former Toys for Tots rep. charged with criminal sexual conduct

His new lawyer, Heath Lynch, asked to prolong the preliminary examination, which is scheduled for Nov. 14. But, 61st District Judge David Buter said they should plan on appearing in court next week for the preliminary hearing.

Witnesses in the case are expected to testify during next week's hearing.

Mackenzie is currently out on bond.

