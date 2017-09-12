Matthew Krueger faces new charges

(Photo: Oceana County Sheriff's Department)

OCEANA COUNTY, MICH. - Matthew Krueger is facing new charges after a history of destroying property and crashing his car.

These charges are regarding the incident where Krueger crashed his truck into a Shopko on May 3.

Krueger was charged in court on Sept. 12 with malicious destruction of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving. According to police, the crash came after Kruger had issues with a prescription at the store pharmacy.

He faced similar charges in 2015 for driving his car through the gates of the Grand Haven Coast Guard station and he burned down a building on his family's Oceana County farm.

Later, Krueger was determined to be legally insane and not criminally responsible for his crimes.

"We need to make sure the public is safe," said Joseph Bizon, the prosecutor on his case. "The most important thing is that people recognize when people around them are suffering from mental illness and get them help. That is very important. Had that been done in this case, it's possible we wouldn't be here."

Krueger waived his probably cause hearing, and the pre-trail hearing should be on Oct. 9.

