McDonald's robbery leads to standoff

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Breaking News
-
Man kills girlfriend, himself
-
Betsy DeVos' nomination confirmed by committee, heads to full Senate
-
More snow on the way to West Michigan
-
13 On Target Forecast Monday Evening
-
Beware of "Facebook Cloning"
-
Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban?
-
Couple enters guilty plea connected to Heroin death
-
Flu season in Michigan is expected to be severe
-
Bachelor recap: The two-on-one
More Stories
-
Betsy DeVos' confirmation moves ahead after fractious debateJan 31, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
-
Man wielding knife robs Plainfield McDonald'sJan 31, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Court filing: MSU coach was told about Nassar in '90sJan 31, 2017, 1:52 p.m.