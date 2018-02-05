Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

FLINT, MICH. - Michigan State Police recently released information about a cold case homicide investigation involving a Michigan couple.

According to a news release, human remains were discovered nearly 40 years and miles apart in two separate states. The remains were positively identified as James Hendricks, of Flint, and Kimberlin Mills, of Millington. Police believe the two were murdered by the same suspect.

MSP's Missing Persons Coordination Unit says a new fingerprint matching technology helped provide higher quality results, which had not been previously been available.

Mills' and Hendricks' remains were found on June 17, 1978 but 12 miles apart in Missouri and Arkansas respectively. Neither of the two had been reported missing from Michigan at the time. Hendricks was a parole absconder and was thought to have fled the state with his girlfriend, Mills.

The first investigative break came in May 2017, MSP says. Investigators in Missouri re-ran samples from their case using the new fingerprint matching technology and connected Hendricks' fingerprints with those on file with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Authorities contacted Hendricks family, now living in the Cadillac area, and learned that Mills was his girlfriend. Mills' family was then contacted and investigators collected family reference DNA to determine if the remains found in Arkansas were actually her. Her identity was confirmed in December 2017.

The case is still under investigation.

