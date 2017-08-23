Money, electronics, handgun stolen in string of Jamestown Township break-ins

Do you recognize these people? The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they're wanted in connection with a series of break-ins Jamestown Township. (Photo: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Do you recognize these people? The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they're wanted in connection with a series of break-ins Jamestown Township.

Deputies say the two have stolen several thousand dollars in cash, credit cards, electronics and a handgun from three homes, several cars and at least one business.

The crimes have taken place between Aug. 10 and 23 at various times of the day. Forced entry was used in most cases.

Detectives are hoping the public will recognized them from the photo above. If you have any information, please call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

