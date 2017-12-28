More charges filed against Cleveland mother accused of killing 5-year-old

CLEVELAND - Additional charges were filed Thursday against the Cleveland mother already accused of murdering her 5-year-old son before burying his corpse.

According to Cuyahoga County Court records, Larissa Rodriguez now faces two counts of endangering children, one count of felonious assault and one count of committing offenses against a human corpse in addition to the murder charge filed against her last week.

The charges all stem from an incident last week, when a caller in Pakistan tipped police to Rodriguez's W. 80th Street home, claiming she and her boyfriend had buried her son in the backyard.

Rodriguez told detectives her son was visiting his father in Texas, but she could not provide any contact information for him.

Police found the remains of 5-year-old Jordan Rodriguez buried in the yard Tuesday and charged Rodriguez with murder.

Court documents state Jordan's remains showed signs of abuse, including broken ribs.

Children's protective services also removed four of Rodriguez's nine children from the home after finding it infested with rats and cockroaches. Rodriguez is also currently pregnant with a baby girl, according to her sisters.

Bond was set at $1 million during Rodriguez's first court appearance last Friday.

